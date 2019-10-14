Marcia Lea Titorenko, 81, of Albany, GA, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Magnolia Manor Senior Living in Americus, GA. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Crown Hill Cemetery with visitation preceding from 12:30-1:30 pm at Mathew's funeral home. Rev. Joshua Bower will officiate.
Marcia was born in Parsons, KS, October 27, 1937, to the late Henry and Myrtle Walters. Marcia's parents moved to Albany from Kansas to operate a Dairy Queen, in April, 1956. Marcia received her bachelor's degree from Valdosta State College and a degree in Music Education from the University of Georgia. She traveled overseas to teach children at a military base in Germany. It was there where she met her husband, Alex Titorenko, an army captain. In 1968, she returned to Valley Stream, Long Island where she taught music education in an elementary school. She returned to Albany in 1971 where she and her husband were owners of Dairy Queen on Dawson, Rd. for over 40 years. Marcia was a gifted soprano. She sang in many churches, enjoyed performing as a member of The Albany Chorale, and participated in plays at The Albany Little Theater. She loved the beach and looked forward to spending time with her family there.
In addition to her parents Marcia was preceded in death by her husband Alexander Titorenko. Survivors include her daughter Michelle Cox (Monty) of Albany, GA, a son Michael Titorenko of Peachtree City, grandchildren Maggie Cox, Lydia Cox, Lee Cox, and Wil Titorenko all of Albany, GA, a brother Nolan Walters (Brenda) of Staunton, VA, a sister Myrna Thomas (Herbert) of Albany, GA, a niece Melanie Woodruff (David) of Longwood, FL, a nephew Monte Thomas of Albany, GA, a niece Katy Walters of Springfield, VA a nephew Riley Walters(Miranda) of Arlington, VA, grandnieces and grandnephews Ben Woodruff and Olivia Woodruff of Longwood, FL and Mark Thomas and Matthew Thomas of Albany, GA, and extended family.
