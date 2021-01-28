Mr. Mardis Leon James, 67, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021. The family has requested a funeral visitation on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 2:00 p.m in the Chapel of Albritten's Funeral Service in Dawson, Georgia. Social distancing will be strictly enforced.
Left to cherish Mr. James' memories are: his children, Marty (Danielle) James, Marla James, Nykita James, Keon James, and Tempestt James; his sister, Linda Brookins; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two good friends, Mr. Butch and Mr. Leon; and a host of other relatives and friends.
