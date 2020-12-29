Margaret Eleanor Smart

Margaret E. Smart, of Rolla, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the age of 84.
She was born on November 20, 1936 in Lee County, Georgia to Woodrow and Nannie (Hyman) Breeden. On March 21, 1956 she married Jack Edward Smart. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2015.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by both of her parents; one grandson, Justin Smart; two brothers, Tommy Breeden and Arthur Breeden; and one sister, Louise Morris.
Margaret was a volunteer at the Golden Age Center in St. James. She loved volunteering her time to visit with people, going to nursing homes, and playing games. She was also a big Cardinals fan.
She will be sadly missed by her surviving family which includes: Two sons, Michael Smart and wife Dena of Rolla, Missouri and Paul Smart of Rolla, Missouri; two sisters, Minnie Kennedy of Meigs, Georgia and Shirley Swain of Albany, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Austin Smart, Shane Smart, Miranda Smart, Joseph Smart, Gabby Westlake, Heather Smart, and Brittany (Smart) Groves; Twelve Great Grandchildren; One Great Great Grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and many friends.
A funeral service for Margaret Smart will be conducted at noon on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla, Missouri. Interment will follow at the Macedonia Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Veteran's Memorial Park of Rolla, Missouri.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
