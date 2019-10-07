Margaret Gill
Albany, GA
Margaret Garrett Gill
Margaret Garrett Miller Gill, 97, of Albany, GA went home to be with her Savior, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Jerry Kennedy will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Margaret was born in Sylvester, GA to the late James Roe Garrett and Lola Cox Garrett on November 13, 1921. She graduated from Sylvester High School and married Joseph Malon Miller in 1947 and had a child, Patricia Ann Turner. Mr. Miller died of injuries sustained from an airplane crash. She later married George W. Gill and had a daughter Mary Kathrine Gill King.
Mrs. Gill was a charter member of Raleigh White Baptist Church where she was active in Women on Mission and Never Grow Old. She retired from Albany Water, Gas and Lights and was preceded in death in addition to her parents by, a brother, James Garrett, sisters, Wynelle Dawsey, Mabel Windham, Iona Shaw, Mary Ann Jarrett and Betty Jo Becker.
Survivors include her husband, George W. Gill, Albany, GA, two daughters, Patty Turner (Mike), Martin, TN and Kathy King (Randy), Albany, GA, and two grandchildren, Chris King and Beth King.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.