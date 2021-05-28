Margaret Jeanel (Nell) Griffin Schofill 77, of Albany, GA passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at Lee County Health and Rehab. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, May 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine Bluff Baptist Church. Rev. Keith Smith will officiate. Interment will follow in Walnut Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. in Unadilla, GA.
Born in Albany, GA to Frank and Voncil Carlisle Griffin, Mrs. Schofill had resided in Unadilla, GA most all of her life before moving to Doerun, GA in 2007. She retired from River Edge Behavioral in 2005. She was a member of Pine Bluff Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Herschel (Buddy) Schofill, her son, Arthur Herschel Schofill, Jr., grandchildren, Stephanie Comer, Lewis Mills and great-grandchild, Adalin Bridges.
Survivors include her children, Bernie Schofill (Robin), Dawson, GA, Melinda Schofill Bridges (Kenny), Doerun, GA and Melissa Schofill Willett, Doerun, GA, sister, Gladys Schofill (Bo), Terrell Co., GA and brother-in-law, Virgil Schofill (Pat), Crisp Co., GA, sister-in-laws, Patricia White, Hogansville, GA, Laura Mashburn, Albany, GA and Linda Drawdy (Buddy), Albany, GA, ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at Pine Bluff Baptist Church.
