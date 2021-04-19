Margaret Monteen Horne McCullough Gauntt, 94, of Albany, GA passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Pruitt-Palmyra Nursing Home. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Grady Morey will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
Born in Plant City, FL, Monteen graduated from Doerun High School in Colquitt County in 1944. She worked at Carlton Company, Tift & Westbrook, and retired as the Executive Officer of Albany Board of Realtors. In her spare time, she helped her late husband, Jim, run Cedars Nursery. Monteen enjoyed gardening, arranging flowers for her friends and church, and baking pound cakes and pecan pie muffins. She never met a stranger and was admired by her community. She was a doting grandmother and great-grandmother, and was affectionately known as Mimi to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Jefferson Horne and Tulsa Norman Horne, her husbands, William E. McCullough, Sr. and James L. Gauntt, son, William E. (Bill) McCullough, Jr. and siblings, Donald E. Horne, Jimmie Horne and Gloria Horne Duggan.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan McCullough Hall Robbins and daughter-in-law, Sandra McCullough both of Albany, GA, her sister, Ann Hobby, Live Oak, FL, grandchildren, Kristi McCullough West, Albany, GA, Kelley Hall Curl (Reagan), Johns Creek, GA, Billy McCullough (Tiffany), Albany, GA, Matt Hall (Katie), Kennesaw, GA, and six great-grandchildren.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Monteen McCullough Gauntt to the Shriners Hospital Orthopedic, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL, or Westview Baptist Church, 2509 Homewood Drive, Albany, GA, 31707.
