Margaret Rackley Spence, 94, of Camilla passed away peacefully on April 12, 2021 at her residence with family members by her side.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Oakview Cemetery. Reverend Keith Goodlett will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m., Thursday, before services, at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home.
Margaret was born on June 5 1926 in Mitchell County, Georgia to Ella Mae and Joseph Edwin Rackley. She attended Mitchell County High School and the University of Georgia. She married William Allmond Spence on October 25, 1946, and was a homemaker raising their three children. After his death in 1969, Margaret became an employee at the P&C Bank in Camilla where she served as a teller until June 1988 when she retired.
Margaret was an excellent cook and well known for her cheese straws, toll house cookies, pimento cheese sandwiches and corn bread - all of which could cause friends and family to become unusually stingy about sharing. She loved working in her yard - especially mowing her lawn - and did so well into her late eighties Until recently, she enjoyed going out to dinner on Friday nights with her closest friends. The ladies were especially thrilled when local gentlemen would stop by their table to tell them how wonderful they looked. In her younger years, she was an excellent seamstress and also enjoyed travel. She loved family gatherings and having the opportunity to visit with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings, Joseph Edwin Rackley, Jr and Jean Ann Luke, as well as a grandson, Michael Patrick Ryan.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth S. Ryan, Burt A. Spence, and Janie S. Witte (Steve), grandchildren Deborah R. Carnes, Burt Allmond Spence, Jr (Beth), and Rebecca S. Borchard (Bryan), as well as six great-grandchildren - Patrick T. Carnes, Emerson E. Carnes, Slaton M. Carnes, Rollins A.Borchard, Clara J. Borchard, and Margaret A. Borchard.
The family would like to thank Ashley, Christie, Becca and Shana at Colquitt Regional Hospice for their excellent assistance and care during Margaret's illness. The family also appreciates the help Jovan at CHSGa Home Health provided to enable Margaret to spend an extra weekend at home with family after a recent hospital stay.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's name can be made to Camilla United Methodist Church, PO Box 192, Camilla, Georgia 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
