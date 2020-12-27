Margaret Southerland

Margaret Usher Southerland, 76, of Moultrie, Georgia, formerly of Jacksonville, Florida, went to meet Jesus Thursday, December 24, 2020 while peacefully holding her husband's hand, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be at 11:00AM on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Purvis officiating. A graveside service will be held at Gurganus Cemetery in Shallotte, North Carolina on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
Born on April 13, 1944 in Whiteville, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late William King Usher, Sr., and Odessa Floyd Usher. Mrs. Southerland graduated in 1962 from Shallotte High School. That same year, she married the love of her life, a young Marine who stole her heart. As a devoted military wife, she was an active member of the Officer's Wives Club and volunteered with the Navy Relief Society.
Prior to moving to Moultrie in 2019, Mrs. Southerland lived in Jacksonville for 30 years. She was a member of East 11th Street Baptist Church for over 22 years. She and her husband relocated to Moultrie to be closer to their children and grandchildren. There, she became a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Terri Lynn Southerland and brother, William King Usher, Jr.
Mrs. Southerland is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Major William Southerland (Retired USMC) of Moultrie; daughters, Tammy Southerland Maxwell and husband Brennen of Moultrie, and Tina Renee Johnston of Moultrie; grandchildren, Billy Johnston, Kathryn Maxwell, Adrienne Johnston, and Kaitlyn Maxwell all of Moultrie; sister, Mickey Holden of Supply, North Carolina; brothers-in-law, Ed Southerland and wife Peggy of Jonesboro; Johnny Southerland and wife Angela of Savannah; sisters-in-law, Barbara Sorrell of Blairsville, SaSun Usher of Fayetteville, North Carolina; and, her honorary children, Marc Greene and wife Susan of Manhattan, Kansas and their daughter, Amanda Miller and husband Jon, and Becky Butler Phillips and husband Darin of New Port Richey, Florida and their son Ragen; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Southerland was loved by all who met her and fondly known as 'mom' to many. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and was a friend to all. She will be remembered for her open-door hospitality, her joke-telling 'ability', and her scrumptious cooking.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00AM-11:00AM in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gideons Association or Call to Care Ministry at P.O. Box 2396 Tifton, Georgia 31793.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
