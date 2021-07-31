Margie Vann Davis Blauch Bryant, 75, of Albany, died Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Lee County Health and Rehabilitation.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 3 at Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. Malcolm Parker and Rev. David Wolfe will officiate.
Born March 20, 1946 in Baker County, GA, Mrs. Bryant was the daughter of the late George Willie Davis and Annie Laura Edwards Davis. She was married to the late Joseph E. Blauch, Sr. and was also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Davis; daughter-in-law, Cindy Blauch; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Samuel and Dorothy Blauch. Mrs. Bryant retired from Mitchell County Board of Education school cafeteria. She also worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company, worked as a cashier for fabric stores, was a self-employed seamstress, and a floral designer. She loved to design and paint birdhouses and bake and decorate cakes. Mrs. Bryant also enjoyed gardening, fishing, dancing, and the beach. She was a member of Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Joseph Edward Blauch, Jr. of Leesburg; a sister, Linda Smith of Albany; her grandchildren, Emma & Anna Blauch, who were the loves of her life. She also has several surviving Blauch relatives living in the Pennsylvania area.
Visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m. Tuesday, before services, at Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Without a doubt, every celebrity on this list is absolutely perfect, but they have all opened up about physical abnormalities. Whether they’ve had them from birth or developed them due to injury, these ten stars are happy to talk about how their bodies are different to the status quo. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.