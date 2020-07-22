Mrs. Margie Louise Bingham, 89, of Albany, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 23, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Bingham will lie in state from 12:00 Noon until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at Life Church of Leesburg with Dr. Gary Lewis, Rev. Doc Williams, and Pastor Matthew Schluckebier officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery. Social distancing requirements will be in place and a mask is suggested.
Born June 9, 1931, in Carroll County, MS, Mrs. Bingham was the daughter of the late Jim and Maudie Etta Carpenter McDonald. She faithfully loved and cared for her family and served by virtue as a pastor's wife of The Church of God of Cleveland TN, devoting her whole life to the cause of Jesus Christ. She devotedly served as the president of the Church of God Ladies Ministries for the states of Kansas and Texas and was proud to stand alongside her husband as he held several positions as a state overseer and pastor in several states and as the state evangelism director for the state of Georgia. Margie was a talented artist and poet and spent countless hours on oil paintings she painted for family, friends, and fellow church members. She enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, and was a gifted seamstress. Her greatest passion in life was her love for the Lord and her family with whom she enjoyed sharing a lifetime of happiness.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 66 years, Rev. W.A. Bingham; two daughters, Debbie and Gary Eller of Leesburg and Janice and Bob Stapleton of Sun City Center, FL; sister, Tillie Robbins of Moore, OK; 4 grandchildren, Daphne Eller, Chris and Denise Lairsey, Tiffany McCall, Tyler and Rachel Lairsey; 10 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Chandler, Cruz, Jaxson, Keeley, Caitlin, Grace, Caleb, Lexi, Kenzie; and 1 great-great-grandchild, Abel.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg was given the honor to serve the Bingham family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.