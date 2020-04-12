Mrs. Margie Elaine (Sills) Ragan, 96, of Leesburg, Georgia, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Dawson Health and Rehab in Dawson, Georgia.
A private graveside will be held in Fairview Cemetery Addition with Rev. John Coleman officiating and Chapman Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Born June 19, 1923 in Pontotoc, Mississippi, Mrs. Ragan was the daughter of the late James William and Carrah Mae Harmon Sills. Mrs. Ragan was a graduate of Memminger High School in Charleston, South Carolina. She married her late husband, Charles Ellis Ragan, Jr., at the Citadel Chapel in 1943, shortly before he left for military service in the United States Army during World War II. She was a member of the Daffodil Garden Club in Albany, Georgia. She enjoyed playing Bridge and traveling. Mrs. Ragan was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Caroline Ragan Ansell.
Survivors include 2 sons: Charles Ellis Ragan, III, of Los Alamos, New Mexico, William Sills (Kay) Ragan, Sr., of Leesburg, Georgia; 4 grandchildren: Charles Ellis Ragan, IV, Deirdre Dameron Ragan (Patrick Fillipa), William Sills Ragan, Jr., Griffin Andrew Ragan; 3 great grandchildren: Silas, Aiden and Killian.
Chapman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
