...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 8 AM
EST /7 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures around 30 to 32 early Wednesday morning.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama and most of southwestern Georgia.
* WHEN...Early Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures can kills crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
&&
Marguerite Lane Dodgen, 86, of Albany, GA, died November 20, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 26, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Charlie Rouse will officiate. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA.
Mrs. Dodgen was born in Dawson, GA on January 19, 1935 to Charles and Evelyn Marguerite "Polly" Lane. She grew in Pelham where she graduated from Pelham High School. Mrs. Dodgen moved to Albany, GA in 1953, worked at the Slappey Drive In and was employed with Richardson and Persall Veterinarians for many years. She enjoyed Crocheting, making Crosses, loved her animals and was the World's Greatest Elvis Fan.
Survivors include her daughter, Deanna (James) Mosley of Lee County, GA, her grandchildren, Brant (Cheyenne) Mosley of Daphne, AL and Dolan Mosley of Lee County, GA, a great-granddaughter, Mia Marguerite Mosley of Daphne, AL, and her cousins, Luke Smith of Sasser, GA, Bill Lane of AL, Florence Lay Williams of Artesia, NM, Bonnie Olsen of Ft Lauderdale, FL, and her friend and namesake, Priscilla Marguerite LaPolla of CA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Young Dodgen, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm Friday before the service at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Dodgen to Spelts and Masters Animal Hospital, 2415 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA 31707.
