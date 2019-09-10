Miss Marialice Tatom, 79, of Albany, GA went to be with her Lord on September 7, 2019.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1:30 pm in the Lincolnton City Cemetery with Rev. Paul Reviere officiating.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Albany, 145 Oakland Parkway, Leesburg, with the Reverend Butch Knight officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Born in Lincolnton, Georgia, Miss Tatom was a long time Albany resident where she retired from the Dougherty County school system after 30 years as a Home Economics teacher. Miss Tatom was a member of First Baptist Church of Albany where she served faithfully for over 50 years teaching children in Mission Friends. After retirement, Miss Tatom enjoyed traveling, spending time with her friends and volunteering at her church in numerous ministries.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Alma Tatom, her sister and brother-in-law, Ima and Ray Fountain, and life-long friend, Celeste Smith.
She is survived by her nephew and his wife, Bill and Lisa Fountain of Jacksonville, Florida, and their children Matthew, Rachel, Rebekah, and many wonderful friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Children's Ministry of First Baptist Church of Albany, 145 Oakland Parkway, Leesburg, GA 31763.
Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave. Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Miss Marialice Tatom.
Beggs Funeral Home (Lincolnton) is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.