Marialis Crowder Hamlett

Marialis Crowder Hamlett, 92, passed away at home December 31st in Albany, GA, with her

daughter by her side.

Mrs. Hamlett was born July 13, 1928 near Newnan in Coweta County, GA, the daughter of

Hendrix and Clara Clark Crowder. She had a wonderful childhood in the country, learning from

her mother, who was a home economics teacher, and creative in several fields. She attended

Western School in Coweta County and graduated from Girls High School, Rome, GA.

She attended Perry Business School and Georgia State, where she was a member of Kappa

Theta Sorority. She enjoyed working in Atlanta at Fireman's Fund Insurance company, where

she met her future husband, Wilson Hamlett. They moved to Albany in 1955 and they were

married 56 years before Wilson preceded her in death in 2007. Mrs. Hamlett worked as an

administrative assistant at Walden and Kirkland and First State Bank and for several attorneys.

She was ever focused on hospitality and often hosted and cooked for friends and visitors, even

on the spur of the moment.

Marialis was known for her many interests and creative hobbies. She was a member of Lake

Park and Daffodil Garden Clubs, Albany Junior Woman's Club, Charity League of Albany, and

Southwest GA Genealogical Society. She was a Phoebe volunteer for over 20 years. She had a

love for genealogy and was an avid shell collector who studied the names and origins of shells

from all over the world. Marialis and Wilson were charter members of Porterfield Memorial

United Methodist Church.

She was a caring and involved mother to Jennifer and a generous and loving grandmother to

Jeffrey, Nicholas, and Benjamin Herrick. They looked forward to visits to the beach together or

sharing a snowy Christmas in Colorado, which was a thrill to Marialis.

She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer and her husband Tom Herrick of Denver, CO, three

grandsons, Jeff (Krista) Herrick of Superior, CO, Nick Herrick of Thornton, CO, and Ben Herrick

of Brighton, CO. She has three great-grandchildren, Graham, Laurel, and Elaina. She also

leaves beloved nieces and nephews in the Albany and Atlanta areas.

No service will be held at this time due to Covid restrictions. A celebration of life will be held

later when family and friends can gather freely.

In lieu of flowers a memorial could be made to The Refuge, 11600 Quay St. #200, Broomfield,

CO 80021. Marialis got to know her daughter's friends there and loved to support the mission

and outreach of this small faith community.

