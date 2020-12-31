Marialis Crowder Hamlett, 92, passed away at home December 31st in Albany, GA, with her
daughter by her side.
Mrs. Hamlett was born July 13, 1928 near Newnan in Coweta County, GA, the daughter of
Hendrix and Clara Clark Crowder. She had a wonderful childhood in the country, learning from
her mother, who was a home economics teacher, and creative in several fields. She attended
Western School in Coweta County and graduated from Girls High School, Rome, GA.
She attended Perry Business School and Georgia State, where she was a member of Kappa
Theta Sorority. She enjoyed working in Atlanta at Fireman's Fund Insurance company, where
she met her future husband, Wilson Hamlett. They moved to Albany in 1955 and they were
married 56 years before Wilson preceded her in death in 2007. Mrs. Hamlett worked as an
administrative assistant at Walden and Kirkland and First State Bank and for several attorneys.
She was ever focused on hospitality and often hosted and cooked for friends and visitors, even
on the spur of the moment.
Marialis was known for her many interests and creative hobbies. She was a member of Lake
Park and Daffodil Garden Clubs, Albany Junior Woman's Club, Charity League of Albany, and
Southwest GA Genealogical Society. She was a Phoebe volunteer for over 20 years. She had a
love for genealogy and was an avid shell collector who studied the names and origins of shells
from all over the world. Marialis and Wilson were charter members of Porterfield Memorial
United Methodist Church.
She was a caring and involved mother to Jennifer and a generous and loving grandmother to
Jeffrey, Nicholas, and Benjamin Herrick. They looked forward to visits to the beach together or
sharing a snowy Christmas in Colorado, which was a thrill to Marialis.
She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer and her husband Tom Herrick of Denver, CO, three
grandsons, Jeff (Krista) Herrick of Superior, CO, Nick Herrick of Thornton, CO, and Ben Herrick
of Brighton, CO. She has three great-grandchildren, Graham, Laurel, and Elaina. She also
leaves beloved nieces and nephews in the Albany and Atlanta areas.
No service will be held at this time due to Covid restrictions. A celebration of life will be held
later when family and friends can gather freely.
In lieu of flowers a memorial could be made to The Refuge, 11600 Quay St. #200, Broomfield,
CO 80021. Marialis got to know her daughter's friends there and loved to support the mission
and outreach of this small faith community.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. Hamlett by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.