Marian Medley Davis Corbin, 71, of Albany, GA, died Monday, August 30, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at The First Baptist Church of Albany. Dr. William F. "Butch" Knight will officiate.
Known as "Angel" to her family, Marian was born in Donalsonville, GA on March 5, 1950 to Loyce and Camilla Medley. She was raised in Albany, GA and attended Albany High School, Class of 1968. After High School, she married Thomas Earl (T.E.) Davis and moved to Early County, GA. Marian became a beautician and started her career at Patricia's Beauty Shop in Blakely, GA. She and TE Davis had two children, Todd and Marcy Davis. She later opened her own beauty shop at her home in Early County.
Marian moved to Colquitt, GA in 1986 after a divorce, and opened a beauty shop there. She was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church of Colquitt. She married Donnie Royce Corbin, of Midland City, AL, in 1990 and they were married for 26 years until his death in 2016.
Marian maintained her beautician career for thirty-five years, until she retired in 2004. Her children and grandchildren were her world, and they had all settled in Albany. Marian and Donnie decided to move to Albany in 2009 to be closer to her children and family. Marian attended The First Baptist Church of Albany and enjoyed spending time with her Sunday School Classmates. She soaked up every moment with her grandchildren. She was a great seamstress and loved gardening, keeping a gorgeous yard. In addition to her parents and her husband, Donnie Royce Corbin, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Tony Ray Medley and Ted Randall Medley.
Survivors include her children, Todd Davis of Lee County, GA and Marcy (Rick) Schneider of Albany, GA, a brother, Thomas Edward Medley of Columbus, GA, four grandchildren, Jackson Todd Davis of Tuscaloosa, AL (freshman at University of Alabama), Hannah Grace Davis and Davis Dylan Schneider both of Albany, GA and Matthew Corbin of Troy, AL and the father of her children, Thomas Earl "T.E." Davis of Colquitt, GA.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at The First Baptist Church of Albany.
