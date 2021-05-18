Mrs. Marian Hanners Senn, 86, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her daughter's home in Leesburg. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 22, at Floral Memory Gardens with Rev. Chris Turner and Rev. Robert Gilley officiating. Born March 25, 1935, in Houston County, AL, Mrs. Senn was the daughter of the late Marion and Dovie Smith Hanners. She worked for several years at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany and was of the Pentecostal faith. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed cooking and baking cakes.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Senn was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Senn who passed away on March 29, 2021; sons, Dewey Dwan Senn and Johnny Senn; great-grandsons, Dewey Dwan Senn, Jr. and Dewey Charles Senn and several siblings. Survivors include her children, Cynthia Elaine Hartzog and Toby of Chipley, FL, Elizabeth Jane Bradshaw and Roy of Albany, Cathy Sue Brannon and Buck of Leesburg and Donny Senn and Celia of Leesburg; 3 grandchildren that she raised as her own, April Senn Hancock of Moultrie, Jeremy Senn and Matt Senn both of Leesburg; 18 grandchildren including the three she raised and 31 great-grandchildren.
