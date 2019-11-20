Marianne Chambers Hockert, 74, of Albany, Georgia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 18, 2019. She was born March 23, 1945, to Roland and Mary Cecil Mangold Chambers in Kennett, Missouri.
Having lived in Chicago, Kerman, Tampa, and Augusta in her early life, she worked in numerous factories before earning her Master Cosmetology license in Augusta, Georgia, where she met and married the love of her life, Thomas W. Hockert, Sr. on September 26, 1973, at St. Joseph's Church in Augusta, Georgia. They lived in Germany, Martinez (GA), and Albany (GA).
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, sisters Louise, Bobbi, Evelyn, Ruth, and her brother Roland.
Marianne is survived by her loving husband, Thomas, of 46 years, her sons Sean Collins (Suzanne) of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Thomas W. Hockert, Jr. of Hammond, Louisiana, her daughter Dana Winborne of Warner Robins, Georgia, four grandchildren Anthony and Conner Collins, Chandler and Victoria Hockert, and three siblings Jerry Chambers (Virginia), Barbara Miley (Florida), and Jean Holt (North Carolina), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Marianne was a master beautician for over 50 years, styling the heads of many throughout Georgia, including Santa Claus's beard of 28 years. She received a degree in accounting in Frankfurt, Germany, and was an accountant for H&R Block. She was a military spouse raising three beautiful children while her husband served the U.S. Army for 20 years. She was an accomplished homemaker, cook, baker, seamstress, tennis player, avid reader, and all around giving person. Her strong belief in God and the Catholic faith brought her no stranger. She was well known to give a helping hand and gifts to so many people. Her heart knew no limit to the lives of many she embraced as her own. Her charitable soul will never be forgotten.
Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 AM at St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Albany, GA, on Friday, November 22, 2019, with a visitation and prayer service an hour before Mass. Interment of ashes will follow at Andersonville National Cemetery in Andersonville, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Teresa's Catholic Church or Neighbors in Need in her name.
