The gentle, southern soul of Marianne Mock Wallace of Sarasota, Florida, left this earth on July 23, 2021.
Marianne was born April 8, 1936 in Albany. She was the eldest daughter of George Bernard Mock and Penelope (Neppie) Whaley Mock. She was an honor student, a graduate of Albany High School Class of 1954, and attended Valdosta State College. She was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church and the Junior League of Albany.
She worked at an architectural firm, and later at First State Bank in Albany. She met her husband Jim Wallace, an Air Force pilot, while he was stationed at Turner Air Force Base in Albany. She and Jim wed in 1965, and after the Air Force, Jim had a career as a pilot for United Airlines.
She worked as a homemaker for her family in Illinois, Georgia, and for the past forty-plus years in Florida, while they raised their only son, Don.
Marianne was preceded in passing by her parents, and her three brothers, George B. Mock Jr., J. Donald Mock, and Thomas W. Mock. She is survived by her husband Jim, her son Don Wallace (Elaine), her granddaughter Alexandra Wallace, all of Madeira Beach, Florida; her sister Anita Mock Hudgens of Albany, a sister-in-law Elise Mock of Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
Services were private. Her final resting place will be Sarasota National Cemetery. Those who wish to make memorials may do so to a charity of their choice.
A poem about Marianne, by her daughter-in-law Elaine:
GRAN
Gentle Southern Soul
Warm Smile...
Soft Voice...
Georgia Grace...
Arms full of hugs,
Warmth fills her heart,
Her precious Alexandra-
The Apple of her eye.
Now free to be
Our Angel up on high.
