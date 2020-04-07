Marianne Herndon Spalinger, 84, of Albany, GA, died April 4, 2020 at Lee County Health and Rehabilitation Center. A private graveside service will be held in Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Montezuma, GA. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
Mrs. Spalinger was born on March 30, 1936 in Winnsboro, SC to the late George and Bertha Herndon. She graduated from the Mt. Zion Institute and met her husband while he was training at Ft. Jackson, SC during the Korean Conflict. They married and lived in Oregon before moving to Montezuma, GA in 1973. They owned and operated three businesses, Cole's Corner, Dew Drop In Convenience Store and Studio 3 Photography. Mrs. Spalinger was a member of Cedar Valley Baptist Church.
She moved to Albany, GA seventeen years ago and was active at Sherwood Baptist Church where she was a member of the Shining Light Sunday School Class. She liked puzzles, reading and the Atlanta Braves. She was preceded in death by her husband, David William Spalinger.
Survivors include her children, Anne-Marie Spalinger of Brookhaven, GA and David (Sonya) Spalinger of Albany, GA, a brother, Jack Herndon of Columbia, SC, her grandchildren, Luke (Jalicia) Spalinger (USN) Jacksonville, FL and Davis Spalinger (USN) San Diego, CA and her great-grandchildren, Finley Bonner-Gilbert and Lennox Spalinger.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Spalinger to Meet The Need c/o Sherwood Baptist Church, 2201 Whispering Pines Rd., Albany, GA, 31707.
