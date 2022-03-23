Marie Butler Jasper of Hamilton, GA. passed away on Friday March 18th, 2022, in Huntsville, AL. She was 75 years old.
Marie was born in Moultrie, GA. on September 9, 1946. She was the daughter of Frank and Carolyn Butler and grew up in Albany, GA. where she graduated from Dougherty High School. Marie married the love of her life, David Charles Jasper, and began building her family in Columbus, GA. She attended Chattahoochee Valley Community College and became a bookkeeper for Albright, Fortenberry, and Ninus. Retiring in 2014, Marie dedicated her time to her loving family. She was a parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church in Pine Mountain, GA.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn, sister Linda Price and brother Kenneth. Marie is also preceded in death by her loving husband for over 50 years, David. She is survived by her three children, Michael Hensley Jasper of Phenix City, AL., Kristin Brantley and her husband, Jason of Huntsville, AL., and Ashley Jasper of Waverly Hall, GA. Marie was blessed with many grandchildren, Amber and Michael of Columbus, GA., Josh of Birmingham, AL., Jake, Adelynn and Peyton of Huntsville, AL., and Isabella and David of Waverly Hall, GA.
Marie was an endearing and compassionate person. She always saw beauty within others, complimenting everyone around her. Marie was a caring mother towards many different people throughout her life, often opening her home to friends and family. She loved to entertain and always had a smile on her face and a kind word to say about someone. She was truly a gift to all people she met. Her kindness and unconditional love will be dearly missed.
She is also survived by her father, Frank, and her brothers David (Barbara), Irvin (Carol) and Danny (Kari) and her sister Nancy Lamb along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Thank you for all of your love throughout the years and for sharing in Marie's most cherished moments.
A brief reception of friends and family will be held at 10:45 EDT followed by a funeral Mass at St. Anne Catholic Church at 11:30 EDT on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The internment will follow directly after Mass at Parkhill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Anne Outreach, who service the needs of the poorest in the community.
