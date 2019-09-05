After a brief illness, Marie Furney Crain, 87, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 surrounded by family. A service will be held on Friday, September 6th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Chapel at Allen and Allen in, Thomasville, GA 31757. Rev. Rawleigh Furney will officiate. Marie was a member of Barnett Creek Baptist Church. Born in Morven, Georgia to the late W.T. "Buster" and Lucy Coley (Ma) Furney. She was married to the late Dr. William Crain. She is survived by two daughters, Linda Dickens, Sue Stone and one son Gary (Bonnie) Johnson She is, also, survived by Step-children Linda (Michael) Grados, Bill (Shanna) Crain, Ann (Gary) Wisor. and the late Robbie Crain. Grandchildren Mandy(Lee) King, Kristy (Brad) Rhoden, Wally (Autumn) Stone, Chae Johnson, William Johnson, the late Shon Dickens, Michael(Allyson) Grados, Jordan(Sophia) Grados, Leo, Nathan and Georgie Crain, Erin(James) Barley, Emily(Brain) Cook and Susie Crain. Great-grand-children Marissa, Austin, Jesse, Lilly, Andrew, Tyler, Linwood, Tristen, Liam, Sarah, Ben and Abraham. Marie was the youngest of her siblings, she had 10 older siblings, whom she adored and spent countless hours visiting and caring for in their later years. They were the late, Webb, Coley, J.B, Coy, Dick, Ethel, Melvin, Iris, Bill, and Laura. Marie, "Aunt Re" "Mema" as known to many, was an avid gardener and loved to share her knowledge of plants with her family. Mema's passion was fishing. Her favorite spot to fish was off the bridge going to St. George island. When she was not fishing and gardening she loved to read. But Mema's greatest ability was to care for others. She would spend weekends and holidays visiting her many siblings, nieces, nephews and her grandchildren. The family will greet friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel at Allen and Allen before the service, September 5th. In lieu of flowers, please make donations American Heart Association. Friends and family are invited to visit her online memorial tribute page at www.allenfh.com.
Marie Crain
After a brief illness, Marie Furney Crain, 87, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 surrounded by family. A service will be held on Friday, September 6th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Chapel at Allen and Allen in, Thomasville, GA 31757. Rev. Rawleigh Furney will officiate. Marie was a member of Barnett Creek Baptist Church. Born in Morven, Georgia to the late W.T. "Buster" and Lucy Coley (Ma) Furney. She was married to the late Dr. William Crain. She is survived by two daughters, Linda Dickens, Sue Stone and one son Gary (Bonnie) Johnson She is, also, survived by Step-children Linda (Michael) Grados, Bill (Shanna) Crain, Ann (Gary) Wisor. and the late Robbie Crain. Grandchildren Mandy(Lee) King, Kristy (Brad) Rhoden, Wally (Autumn) Stone, Chae Johnson, William Johnson, the late Shon Dickens, Michael(Allyson) Grados, Jordan(Sophia) Grados, Leo, Nathan and Georgie Crain, Erin(James) Barley, Emily(Brain) Cook and Susie Crain. Great-grand-children Marissa, Austin, Jesse, Lilly, Andrew, Tyler, Linwood, Tristen, Liam, Sarah, Ben and Abraham. Marie was the youngest of her siblings, she had 10 older siblings, whom she adored and spent countless hours visiting and caring for in their later years. They were the late, Webb, Coley, J.B, Coy, Dick, Ethel, Melvin, Iris, Bill, and Laura. Marie, "Aunt Re" "Mema" as known to many, was an avid gardener and loved to share her knowledge of plants with her family. Mema's passion was fishing. Her favorite spot to fish was off the bridge going to St. George island. When she was not fishing and gardening she loved to read. But Mema's greatest ability was to care for others. She would spend weekends and holidays visiting her many siblings, nieces, nephews and her grandchildren. The family will greet friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel at Allen and Allen before the service, September 5th. In lieu of flowers, please make donations American Heart Association. Friends and family are invited to visit her online memorial tribute page at www.allenfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.