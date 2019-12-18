Marie F. Aman, 91, of Albany, GA passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving and devoted family at Brookside Glen Assisted Living and Memory Care in Columbus, GA. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Aman had resided in Albany since 1970. Born on Nov 21, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA to Vera and Salvatore Scialabba, Mrs. Aman lived a long and often challenging life. A marriage early in her life to Bernard Greenspun ended in divorce. She eventually met and married the love of her life, George Robert Aman, a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Navy. Being the wife of a career Navy man who was often deployed for long periods of time in different parts of the world meant that she had to shoulder the burden of raising 4 children on her own. As is typical for many military families, it also meant that the family frequently had to uproot their lives to move to another duty station.
After her husband's passing in 1989 and with her children grown, she began a new life. She got her first driver's license at age 60 and began working at Fred's Dollar Store in Albany where, for 17 years, she was very popular with staff and customers for her outgoing personality, sense of humor and work ethic.
Marie Aman was a woman of pride and dignity who never lost the common touch. She could talk to anyone and was nonjudgmental with whomever she came across. She was devoid of any sense of guile. She will be missed dearly.
Mrs. Aman is survived by her children, Ronald Greenspun of Long Beach, CA; Patty Kelley (Rick) of Elberon, Iowa; Robert Aman, Jr. of Albany, GA and Linda M. Billings (Ben) of Columbus, GA. In addition to grandchildren Melissa M. Mitchell, Jamie S. Mitchell (Deceased), Bob Aman, Brandon Aman and numerous great grandchildren. Mrs Aman is also survived by siblings Vincent Scialabba, Carmen Scialabba, Salvatore Jr "Chickie" Scialabba (Deceased).
The family also wishes to thank the staffs of Morningside of Columbus, Brookside Glen, Kindred Hospice and Columbus Hospice for the love, care and compassion they gave to Mrs. Aman.
