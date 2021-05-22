Marie Boles, 93, of Albany, GA., passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Habersham Retreat in Baldwin, GA. Funeral services will be held Tuesday May 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Reverend Charlie Brown will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Marie was born on October 3, 1927 in Hazard, Kentucky. Her parents were Taylor and Lillie Hays. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and Christian. Marie was a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church for well over 50 years and was a member of the Faith Sunday School Class. Marie was a homemaker and kept numerous children in her home over the years. She also worked in the nursery at Byne for many years. Her joy was keeping children, flower gardening and cooking.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 49 years Edward Boles as well as her siblings Kelly Hays, Mattie Hall, John Hays, Earl Hays, Ola Helton, and Etta Arbuckle all of Scottsburg, Indiana.
Marie is survived by her 4 children: Danny Gay (Deborah) of Albany, GA; Jeanne McGahee (Jim) of Cornelia, GA; Edward Boles (Wendy) Gulf Breeze, FL and Jennifer Phillips (Dan) of Albany, GA. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren; Forrest Gay, Jim and John McGahee, Nick, Georgia and Edward Boles, Chris and Travis Phillips. She is survived also by 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials in memory of Marie Boles to Byne Memorial Baptist Church "Living the Legacy" fund, 2832 Ledo Rd., Albany, GA 31707
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.