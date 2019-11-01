Marie Holloman
Albany, GA
Marie M. Holloman
Mrs. Marie Murphy Holloman, 77 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 25, 2019 at her residence.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2:00PM at Mount Hebron Baptist Church, 2224 South Madison Street. Pastor Edward J. Heath will officiate. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, November 1, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 5605 McIver Drive.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.