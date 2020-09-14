Marie Katherine Arthur, 94, of Albany, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Cobblestone Rehabilitation in Moultrie, GA.
Her funeral service will be at 11 AM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Kimbrell-Stern. The Rev. Chad Ellis will officiate. The interment service will be private at Crown Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern on Friday prior to the service beginning at 10 AM until the funeral hour. Social separation guidelines will be followed.
Miss Arthur was born in Hawkinsville, GA, and moved to Albany in 1940. She graduated from Albany High School in 1948. She was a member of Gillionville Baptist Church. She volunteered and was active in the USO. She worked at Churchwells, Town and Country, and she retired from Belks. Miss Arthur was preceded in death by her parents, John Leamon Arthur, Sr. and Lillie Poindexter Arthur, her siblings, Ozell Arthur, Allen Arthur, Janie Smith, Jeanette Sirvett, John L. Arthur, Jr., Evelyn Johnson, Sam Arthur, and Jim T. Arthur.
Miss Arthur is survived by 2 sisters: Mary A. Brush and Martha Bearden, both of Albany; numerous nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may send memorials to Gillionville Baptist Church, 4614 Gillionville Rd., Albany, GA 31721.
