The staff and management of J.L. Litman Funeral Service Albany , Georgia are saddened to announce the death of Mrs. Marie M. Roddy . The Graveside service will be held Sunday August 2, 2020 at 11 A.M., in the Union Memorial Cemetery, 215 S Madison St. Albany, GA 31701. Interment will follow after the service. Apostle Toney Brinson will provide the eulogy. Please keep the family of Mrs. Marie M. Roddy in your prayers as we reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com.
