Mrs. Marie Seabolt Moree, 90, of Albany died Thursday May 21, 2020 at her residence.
A private graveside service will be held by family.
Born in Kannapolis, NC, her parents were Larkin Seabolt and Mabel Harper Seabolt. Mrs. Moree retired from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and was a Phoebe Pioneer. She was a member of the Senior Friends of Golden Key Club. Mrs. Moree also worked for the Boys Club. She loved cooking and loved flowers.
She was preceded in death by her son in law Donald Stalvey and a sister Irene McDermid.
Survivors include her two sons Les Moree and his wife Kathy of Deland, FL; Lance Moree of Lee County; a daughter Sylvia Stalvey of Albany; a sister Edith Harrell of Thomasville, GA; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
