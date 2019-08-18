Marie Salter Sims, 65, of Lee County, GA, died August 15, 2019 at her residence. A memorial service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Ross Powell will officiate.
Marie was a native of Albany, GA born to the late Thad and Sue Salter. She graduated from Albany High School in 1971 and was employed in the financial business all of her adult life.
Marie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Leesburg, GA. She loved the beach, boating and water skiing. She also enjoyed fishing, family time and friends. She was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Davis.
Survivors include her husband, Tommy Sims of Lee County, GA, her daughter and her fiancee, Mallory Sims and Marshall Tyre of Valdosta, GA, two sisters, Brenda Salter of Thomasville, GA and Missi Salter of Dallas, GA and two brothers, Thad Salter Jr of Oak Hills, CA and Zak (Lydia) Salter of Corona, CA.
The family will receive friends Monday, one hour before the service at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com. Mathews Funeral Home Albany, GA 229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.