...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/
THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to lower 30s
are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to
7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. For the Freeze Warning, from
Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation
and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Mrs. Marie Thomas Parrish, 84, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Her graveside service was held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at McAfee Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Leesburg, GA. Pastor Artie Gardner, Jr., officiated. C.O. Holloway Mortuary of Dawson, GA, was in charge of final arrangements.
MRS. MARIE THOMAS PARRISH was born on October 23, 1937, to the late Mr. Jessie Thomas, Sr., and Mrs. Hattie Butts Thomas in Lee County, Georgia. She was the youngest of four children.
Marie was educated in the Dade County, Florida, public school system. She attended Mays High School.
A spirit-led woman, Marie was definitely a believer. She read her Bible every night, and her faith in the Lord was a priority. For nearly 30 years, she was a member of McAfee Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Leesburg, GA; there she served as an usher.
Marital bliss did not escape Marie, for she was united in holy matrimony to James E. Parrish of Smithville, Georgia. To their union of love, they added two children.
As with many women of her generation, Marie was a stay-at-home mother and a homemaker who took pride in caring for her husband, her children, and her home. Later in life, she decided to venture outside of her home for employment. Marie became a certified nurse assistant. She took care of patients for some twenty years.
Sitting with her legs crossed Indian style, Marie would spend hours reading, doing crossword puzzles, and watching western shows on television. She was a giver and a helper; her happiness was often intertwined with her helping others to change their lives for the better. Marie was selfless, unfiltered, and unapologetic. She owned her every word, and most knew not to challenge her.
On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Marie peacefully went to rest. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Mr. James E. Parrish; her daughter, Ms. Sileta R. "Reba" Parrish; her son, Edward B. Parrish; her sister, Ada M. Drakes; and her brother, Jessie Thomas, Jr.
Marie leaves to cherish her memories, a loving daughter, Sonja J. Moss of Bronwood, GA; two loving and devoted grandchildren raised as her own, Kenuona B. Parrish of Bronwood, GA, and Taiyentl T. Parrish of Jacksonville, FL; a loving sister, Mrs. Fannie Floyd (Willie) of Miami, FL; grandchildren, Lavica (Albert) Marshall of Morven, GA, and Lanica Moss of Americus, GA; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grand; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
