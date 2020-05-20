Albany, GA
Marie Faulk Tuten
Mrs. Marie Faulk Tuten, 85, of Albany, GA, formerly of Waycross, assuredly entered into heaven Monday morning at her residence after an extended illness. She was born in High Point, NC to the late Raymond and Elva Marie Killingsworth Faulk. Mrs. Tuten moved to Waycross in 1956. A loving wife and mother, Mrs. Tuten excelled in her role as a homemaker. Once the children were grown, she worked for the Waycross School System until her retirement in 1992. Mrs. Tuten was an active member of Second Baptist Church and the Celebration Choir in Waycross. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Geneva Winner and Joyce Gruenberg. Mrs. Tuten had a great sense of humor, stood up for and with her family and was such a sweet lady. She lived as a wonderful and true example to her children and grandchildren, is dearly loved and will be missed by many.
Mrs. Tuten is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Derwin Tuten of Albany, GA, four cherished children, Linda Floyd of Albany, GA, Gail Tuten-Campbell (Jimmy) of Saluda, SC, Kenneth Tuten (Jackie) of Lexington, SC, Susan Bailey (Juan) of Chuluota, FL, eight grandchildren, Cleve Harris (Jenna), Josh Floyd (Allison), Brad Tuten (Rachel), Brandi Tuten Beaudry (Aaron), Thomas Tuten, Christina Tuten Brundage (Spencer), Preston Bailey, Jacob Bailey (Lauren), ten great grandchildren, Samantha Harris, Mckenzie Harris, Tommy Harris, Anna Leigh Harris, Wyatt Floyd, Wrenn Floyd, Chloe Beaudry, Carson Beaudry, Bailey Tuten, Milla Tuten, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday in Greenlawn Cemetery.
For those unable to attend, Mrs. Tuten's service will be live streamed. You may access the webcast by clicking the link that will be uploaded to her obituary on the Miles-Odum Funeral Home website Saturday morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church, "TV and Video Ministry", 301 Tomberlin Road, Waycross, Georgia 31503.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.
Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
