The family of Marilyn Flowers mourns the death of our beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend on July 25, 2020 at the age of 62. Marilyn was a devoted caregiver for her mother and a much loved day care provider. She will truly be missed by all who were blessed to know her. Public Viewing will be from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, July 31st,2020 at J.L. Litman Funeral Home 1202 E Clark Ave. Albany, GA. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 1st ,2020 at 11A.M. at Floral Memory Gardens.
Due to COVID-19, we will adhere to CDC guidelines for social separation.
Please keep the family of Ms. Marilyn Flowers in your prayers as we reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com.
Final Arrangement Entrusted to
J.L.Litman Memorial Funeral Home
1202 E Clark Ave Albany, GA
2294308800
