Marilyn Jeanette Ellis, 74, of Albany, Georgia, passed away on April 23, 2021 at Wynfield Park and Rehabilitation.
Marilyn was born on September 30, 1946 to Wister Ellis and Florence Jeanette Kesel Ellis. She was born and raised in Montezuma, Georgia. She attended the University of Georgia and graduated from the School of Journalism. She also held a Master's degree in Computer Science. Marilyn worked as a graphic artist and later as an Adjunct Professor of Computer Science.
Ms. Ellis was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Joan Ellis George and her brother, Charles Samuel Ellis. She had no children of her own but is survived by her niece, Margaret Halbrook, Margaret's husband, Marl and their children, Mary Claire and Jacob.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sowega Council on Aging at sowegacoa.org.
