Marilyn Thompson McClelland, 74 of Albany died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Hospital.
Her funeral service will be at 2 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church of Albany. Rev. Josh Brower will officiate. Her interment service will be on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Andersonville National Cemetery.
She was a native of Bainbridge, Georgia but lived in Albany, Georgia most of her life. She was a 1964 graduate of Albany High School and was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Albany. She loved children and taught piano and voice for more than fifty five years. Mrs. McClelland served as music director for many churches in Albany through the years.
Survivors include her husband: Timothy McClelland, Albany; son: Jonathan Lawson (Rebecca), Peachtree City, GA ; her daughter Deidra Manning (John), Ada, OK; six grandchildren: Jordan Lawson, Bailey Lawson, Harrison Lawson, Caleb Manning, Maddie Manning, and Morgan Manning; her sister Bernice Willis, of Albany and her brother Isaac Thompson, of Dallas, TX.
