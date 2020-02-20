Lee County, GA
Mario R. Capuzzi
Mario R. Capuzzi, 85, of Lee Co., GA died Wednesday. February 19, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Friday, February 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. David Allman will officiate.
Born in New York, New York, Mr. Capuzzi was a retired serviceman retiring from the air force and a veteran of both the Korean War and the Vietnam War. After retired from the air force Mr. Capuzzi was employed with Charmin Paper Co. for twenty years before his second retirement and then went on to work part time with Sam's and Lowes in Albany, GA. He was of the Pentecostal faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Atlio and Naria Capuzzi, a daughter, Maria Rosalinda Capuzzi Giles, a son-in-law, Timothy Wayne Giles and a grandson, Ryder Darwin.
Survivors include his wife, Addice Marie McCraney Capuzzi, Lee Co., GA, a daughter Mary Renee' Darwin, (Morgan), Durham, NC, and a granddaughter, Rosalinda Tienann, (Max), Durham, NC.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mario Richard Capuzzi to the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
