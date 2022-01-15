Marion Dekle, 93, of Albany, GA, died Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be held Wednesday January 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Aaron Dekle, Brian Russ, Jeremy Lokey, Shaun Lokey, Ryan Dekle, Stoney Burke, will serve as active pallbearers.
Mr. Dekle was born on November 24, 1928 in Albany, GA to Carlos and Maggie Dekle, Sr. He grew up in Albany, GA and graduated from Albany High School. Mr. Dekle served in the United States as a medic in Korea and was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
After returning from Korea, Mr. Dekle was employed with the Albany Coca-Cola Bottling Company and Flowers Baking Company. He then started his long career (35 years) at the Marine Corps Logistic Base, where he worked as a Systems Analyst and retired from Accounting Department in 1993. Mr. Dekle attended Sherwood Baptist Church and was an avid gardener, growing beautiful roses and daylilies in his yard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Lee Dekle, two brothers, Kent Lokey and Carlos Q. Dekle, Jr. and two sisters, Betty Bence and Carolyn Clark.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Marlene H. Dekle of Albany, GA, two sons, David (Martha) Dekle of Sachse, TX and Donald (Lisa) Dekle of Alpharetta, GA, his siblings, Jeanette Peterson of Blooming Prairie, MN, Margie Casey and Jerry (Sandra) Lokey all of Leesburg, GA and Gloria Johnson of Cairo, GA, his grandchildren, Kelley (Luke) Taylor of Meridian, ID, Abigail (Brian) Russ of Little Rock, AR, Aaron (Ashley) Dekle and Annie Dekle all of Sachse, TX, Ryan (Erin) Dekle of Athens, GA, Kevin Dekle of Herndon, VA and Laura Dekle of Washington, DC and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Dekle to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL, 32256.
