Marion Ethel Farr, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.

A native of Albany, GA., Mrs. Farr was a military wife and moved to several different locations during her late husband, James Harold Farr service time. She was a devoted mother to her children and cared for and loved countless children over the years. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Ethel Marie Barton, her mother Marie Bouie Cox and a cousin J.T. Crews.

Survivors include her daughter, Margaret Taylor of Albany, GA., her sons Jamie Farr (Laurie) of Lake Blackshear, GA and Danny Farr of Albany, GA., her grandchildren, Matthew Barton, Shane Barton (Alex), Dustin Taylor, Darick Taylor, Ryan Farr, Taylor Farr and Mackenzie Farr, her great grandchildren, Matilda Barton, James Barton, Hugo Barton, Lucy Barton, Madison Clark and Marley Clark.

In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry Street, Ste. A, Macon, GA 31201.

To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.