...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Peak heat index values of 108 to 112 expected.
afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Taylor county of the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Marion Ethel Farr, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.
A native of Albany, GA., Mrs. Farr was a military wife and moved to several different locations during her late husband, James Harold Farr service time. She was a devoted mother to her children and cared for and loved countless children over the years. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Ethel Marie Barton, her mother Marie Bouie Cox and a cousin J.T. Crews.
Survivors include her daughter, Margaret Taylor of Albany, GA., her sons Jamie Farr (Laurie) of Lake Blackshear, GA and Danny Farr of Albany, GA., her grandchildren, Matthew Barton, Shane Barton (Alex), Dustin Taylor, Darick Taylor, Ryan Farr, Taylor Farr and Mackenzie Farr, her great grandchildren, Matilda Barton, James Barton, Hugo Barton, Lucy Barton, Madison Clark and Marley Clark.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry Street, Ste. A, Macon, GA 31201.
