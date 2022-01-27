...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/
TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Minimum wind chills
ranging from 10 to 20 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
Marion Ella Lawrence Bullard, 83, of Camilla passed away Thursday January 27, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.
Private funeral services will be held. Rev. Kathy Israel-McLeod will officiate.
Born February 10, 1938 in Camilla, GA, Mrs. Bullard was the daughter of the late Jim H. Lawrence and Edna Gray Lawrence. On April 4, 1958, she married Fred Clayton Bullard. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and served as church pianist since she was a teenager. She retired from Bank of Camilla after 37 years of service.
Mrs. Bullard was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, her parents, and an infant daughter.
Survivors include two daughters, Gina Lee Bullard Lumpkin (Mike) of Camilla and Martha Jane Bullard of Camilla; two sons, Clayton Lawrence Bullard (Angela) of Camilla and Benjamin John Bullard of Albany; a brother, Jim H. Lawrence, Jr. (Patricia). She was Granny to her five grandchildren, Jeremy William Lumpkin (Amy), Katherine Grace Bullard (Dylan Lamb), Gavin James Bullard, Grayson Duvall Bullard, and William Michael Lumpkin, Jr. and six great grandchildren, Jordan Lumpkin, Reese Lumpkin, Clay Lumpkin, Emilie Lumpkin, Matthew Lumpkin, and Ryan Lumpkin. She is also survived by nephew James H. Lawrence, III (Brenda), cousins, nieces, nephews, and her special caregiver Estella Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 3393 Slough Rd, Camilla, GA 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
