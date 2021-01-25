Mr. Marion P. "Buddy" Harris, 70 of Sylvester, died on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Tift Regional Medical Center.
Per his wishes, Mr. Harris was cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Mr. Harris was born on November 27, 1950 in Albany GA to the late Henry Marion and Austell Hulett Harris. He had lived in Worth County all of his life and was a retired farmer and office manager for Dr. H. Gordon Davis, Jr. Mr. Harris enjoyed hunting, cooking and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Harris was a graduate of the University of Georgia with a BBA in accounting and a member of the First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Davis Harris of Sylvester; children, Rusty Harris (Felise) of Sylvester, and Missy Johnson (Dave) of Macungie, PA.; grandchildren, Maggie Harris, Abbey Harris, Lily Johnson and David Johnson; sister, Margaret Sawyer (Bennie) of Oakfield; brother-in-law, Johnny Mathis of Oakfield; father-in-law, Dr. H. Gordon Davis, Jr., of Sylvester.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Harris was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Mathis on September 18, 2020.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
