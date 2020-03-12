Albany, GA
Marion Martha Parrish
Ms. Marion Martha Parrish, 92, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Pruitt Health Sylvester.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Hall and Hall Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., at Floral Memory Gardens with Rev. Gerald Purvis officiating.
Born January 3, 1928, in Thomasville, Ms. Parrish was the daughter of the late Calvin Quinn Butler and Eva Judson Rehburg. She worked for Bishop Cleaners for many years as a seamstress. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Acree for many years, loved The Lord and her family.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Parrish was preceded in death by her daughter, Martha Etheredge.
Survivors include her sons, Charles Hembree (Shirley) of Albany and Tommy Hembree (Joyce) of Sylvester; brothers, Judson, Claude and Calvin; sister, Gwendoline; 8 grandchildren; several great and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
Hall & Hall Funeral Home
324 S Mock Rd.,
Albany, GA 31705
Mar 13
Graveside
Friday, March 13, 2020
11:00AM
Floral Memory Gardens
120 Old Pretoria Rd.
Albany, GA 31721
