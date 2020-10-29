Marion Sizemore Abney, 57, of Baconton, GA died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Thundering Springs Cemetery. Rev. Charles Jones will officiate.
Born in Sylvester, GA, Marion had resided in Mitchell Co., GA for a number of years. She was employed with the Waffle House for many years before her illness began in 2002. She was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Grady Sizemore, Sr. and Ella Catherine Burch Sizemore, brother, Grady Sizemore, sisters, Mildred Sizemore and Audrey Sizemore.
Survivors include a sister, Julie Sizemore Whitting and her husband Jerry, Pelham, GA, and uncles, Jimmy Burch, Augusta, GA and Robert Sizemore, Raeford, NC.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
