Marion Lockett Taylor Jr. of Cuthbert, Georgia, passed away on April 19, 2020 at the age of 67. After a long fight with cancer, Marion passed the way he wanted; at home surrounded by family and friends and he will forever be remembered for being loyal and loving to both groups. A private graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Shellman Eastview Cemetery with Steve Whatley officiating.
His life began on October 22, 1952, when he was born to Louise McPherson and Marion Lockett Taylor Sr. He was a hardworking and loyal boy as a member of The Boy Scouts of America with accreditation in basketry and firemanship, to name a couple.
He was a hardworking and loyal employee. After attending Georgia Southwestern in Americus, Marion worked for Westrock, LLC for 48 years as a procurement forester. He truly loved the outdoors, which was not only seen in his profession but in his real passion, golf. To say he was an "avid golfer" would be putting it lightly. You could find him on the course of the Randolph County Country Club every weekend. His love for the game translated into his excellent service as the Club's President where he showed dedication to its amelioration.
However, behind the hard work ethic and deep loyalty there was a gentle and loving man. Marion was a loving husband to his wife Ann Hamilton Taylor from March 20, 2004 until his last breath. He loved the children, grandchildren and sisters-in-law that he was blessed with from the marriage. All of his grandchildren would attest that he was the guy that would bring stray cats home to not only feed them but to love them.
He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife Ann Taylor, his sister Libba Baldwin, four step-children Jeff Bryan, Patricia Moody, Joseph Bryan and Mary Kathryn Blankenship, his ten grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
