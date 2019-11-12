Mrs. Marisque Louise Collins, 52, of Albany, Georgia departed this life Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Albany, Georgia. Funeral services were held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2700 Westgate Drive, Albany, Georgia. Interment followed in the Floral Memory Gardens, 120 Old Pretoria Road, Albany, Georgia. The family received relatives and friends at 1239 Nixon Drive, Albany, Georgia. Mrs. Marisque Louise Fournier-Collins, the youngest of five children of the late Emanuel D. Fournier, Sr. and Mary Louise Seals-Fournier, transitioned this life at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Marisque attended Dougherty High School. After completing her high school requirements, she enrolled in Albany Technical College and completed their cosmetology program. She did further studies at Albany State University. Marisque was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved the gospel and enjoyed reading her Scriptures. She served in a variety of callings, including primary worker, gospel essentials teacher, and Relief Society homemaking counselor. She worked over ten years at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in the food and nutrition department. She also worked at Target in retail and customer service. Marisque took pride in being an excellent wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed traveling and hosting family gatherings at her home. Mrs. Collins is survived by a devoted husband, Charles Collins; her three beloved children, Tabatha (Larry) Jackson, Christopher (Mikelya) Fournier, and Kentelia Collins; her precious and cherished grandchildren, Leah and Aubrea Fournier, Chloe' and Matthew Jackson; her loving siblings, Emanuel (Matilda) Fournier, Jr., Andre' Fournier, Threon Fournier-Ortega, and Philonease Fournier, and a host of other relatives and friends. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com
