Marjorie H. Allen, 74, of Lee County, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at her daughter's home.
Her graveside service will be 11 AM, Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Leslie City Cemetery. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
A native of Dansville, NY, Mrs. Allen moved to Americus 1989 then to Lee County 4 years ago. She was a unit secretary at various hospitals retiring from Sumter Regional.
Survivors include her children, Dawn M. Kimbrell, Leesburg, Byron McKelvey (Laura), Americus, Lynn Robinson, Americus, Michael Allen (Virginia), Leesburg, 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
