Mrs. Eva Marjorie (Sanders) Leverett, 94, of Jasper Georgia, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Green Park Adult Care Center in Kennesaw, Georgia, after an extended illness.
Born February 1, 1926 in Edison, Georgia, Marjorie, was the daughter of the late Olan Henry Sanders and Donnie Bell (Andrews) Sanders.
In addition to her parents and husband "Bill", Marjorie was preceded in death by her brothers, Hubert Jenkins Sanders and Donald Edward Sanders, and her grandson, Richard Wallace Leverett.
She is survived by her sons, Carey O. Leverett (Becky), Warren Leverett, and William H Leverett, Jr. (Jean) & daughter Beth; grandchildren: Jonathan (Sarah) Leverett, Scott W. Leverett, and Nicholaus (Claire) Leverett, great grandchildren: Carey C. Leverett, Jonah M. Leverett, Rosa M. Leverett, and Olive Elizabeth Leverett.
Marjorie grew up in Edison, GA, where she attended Calhoun County public schools and graduated from Edison High School. After graduation she attended Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia and later received her Associates Degree from Andrew College in Cuthbert, Georgia.
She married William "Bill" Hoyle Leverett, Sr, a Cobb County school principal on March 7, 1945, and he preceded her in death on April 21, 1993.
In 1955 the family moved to Marietta, Georgia. Marjorie worked as assistant administrator to the Director of Fairhaven School for Retarded Children 5 years beginning in 1957. The family relocated to Athens, Georgia in 1961 and while there, she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from University of Georgia in 1962. After graduation, the family returned to Marietta, where she taught at Sprayberry High School for many years, as well as a short time at Walton High School. She received her Masters of Education Degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia. She retired from the Cobb County Board of Education in the late 1980s. After retirement, Marjorie moved to the North Georgia Mountain Community of Bent Tree in Jasper, GA.
In her earlier years, she was a member of the Edison Methodist Church. She was a long-time member of Marietta First Baptist Church during her working years. She served for many years on the Board of Directors of MACO (Marietta-Cobb Credit Union) including two years as Chairman of the Board. She was also an active member of ABWA (American Business Women's Association), Cobb-County Retired Teachers Association, and ADK sorority.
She had many friends and interests including: activities at the church, family gatherings, donating blood, volunteering, cooking, water aerobics, dogs, socializing, playing bridge and travel. She had traveled to Israel, Austria, Iceland, and to all 50 states.
Due to current restrictions in travel, Marjorie will be buried alongside her husband, parents, and other family members in a small private graveside service at New Park Cemetery in Fort Gaines, Georgia. A memorial will be planned for the future.
Lunsford Funeral Home
Cuthbert, GA
229/732-2148
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.