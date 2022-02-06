Mark Allen Tucker, 54, of Leesburg, GA, died February 3, 2022 at his residence surrounded by family and loved ones. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
Allen was born in Albany, GA on January 22, 1968 to James E. and Betty Jean Tucker, Sr. He attended Albany High School. Allen was a Master Electrician and had been employed with J.E. Knight Electric for thirty-five years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. His hobbies included boating, fishing and repairing and rebuilding vehicles. Allen was preceded in death by his father, James Tucker, Sr., a brother, Mike Tucker, and a sister, Christine Montgomery.
Survivors include his daughter, Allison (Blake) Potts and a granddaughter, Brooklyn of Temple, GA, his bonus children, Kayla (Andy) Bence of Preston, GA, Jamie (Joanie) Bence of Panama City Beach, FL, bonus granddaughters, Karleigh Fitzgerald of Preston, GA and Collins Bence, his siblings, James E. Tucker, Jr. of Mitchell County, GA, Glen Tucker, Travis Tucker, and Sheila (Clay) Hardy all of Albany, GA.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial donations in memory of Mark Tucker to Run for Your Lungs, PO Box 1594, Albany, GA 31702.
