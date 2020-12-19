Funeral services for Mark Peavy, 56, of Pelham will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 2:00PM at Union Grove Baptist Church. The Rev,. Doug Hall and Rev. Ed Green will officiate and interment will be in Union Grove Church Cemetery/ Pallbearers will be Davis Wynn, Jimmy Sanders, Joe Apeler, Randy Anderson, and Taylor Sanders. Honorary pallbearers will be Al Wynn, Craig Chambless, Dale Wright, Aric (Coot) Maloy, Earnest Lucas, Gene Beck and Louie Adams. Mr. Peavy passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at Archbold Memorial Hospital. Born August 14, 1964 in Duluth he was the son of Jack Perry Peavy, Sr. of Commerce who survives and Violet Faye Hinson Peavy who preceded him in death. He was owner of Peavy's Drywall and member of Union Grove Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lecia Robertson Peavy of Pelham; daughter, Brandi Peavy (Jennifer) of Marietta; Jeffery Robertson, Jr. (Selena) of Hinsonton; Dedi Apeler (Joseph) and grandchildren, Zoe, Bailee, Julie, Casey, Jimmie and Jonsey; father Jack Peavy of Commerce; sister, Gail Jaffre ( Rich) of Commerce, brother Donald Peavy of Albany; Jeremy Collins ( Brittany)(Ava and Emma) all of Winder; Nephew, Nicholas Peavy of Commerce. He was preceded in death by his mother and a brother Jack Perry Peavy, Jr. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM. Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham
