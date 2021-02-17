Mark Anthony Suttles

Mr. Mark Anthony Suttles, 46, of Atlanta, Georgia and formerly of Albany, Georgia departed this life on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Grady Health Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church parking lot, 400 Pine Avenue, Albany, Georgia. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Avenue, Albany, Georgia.You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

