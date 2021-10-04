Mark M. Majors, 65, of Albany, GA, died October 3, 2021 at his residence. A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church of Albany. Rev. Jim Morrow will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:00 am before the service at the church.
Mark was born on June 20, 1956 in Albany, GA to Charles and Dot Majors. He graduated from Albany High School in 1974 and received his associates degree in Business from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Mark also graduated from Albany Technical College with an Electrical Degree.
Mark had worked with his father in the family business, Majors Electric and Mechanical Co. since 1976 and had been the owner since 1991. He was well respected in the agricultural and industrial communities throughout Southwest Georgia because of his professionalism, integrity and his ability to fix any problem when no one else could. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Albany and the New Horizons Sunday School Class, but came to know Christ at a young age. He lived out his faith through his generous giving and selflessness, and always put others above himself.
Mark was an avid outdoorsman and could be found hunting and fishing when he was not working and took great joy in teaching his grandchildren how to hunt and fish as well. One of his favorite places to relax was at his farm or on the creek, and he always enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Mark found great joy in traveling with his wife, Cathy, and trying to catch the elusive tarpon. But, his greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Charles M. Majors and his first wife, Karen Salazar Majors.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Simpson Majors of Albany, GA, his mother, Mama Dot Majors of Albany, GA, his children, Mary Katherine Majors of Nashville, TN, Elizabeth (Matthew) Goss of Chattanooga, TN, Ashley (Adam) Hutchins and Allison (Stan) Curington all of Albany, GA and David (Charity) Simpson of Pelham, GA, his grandchildren, David, Cullen and Thomas Hutchins, Jennings and James Curington, Jackson Simpson and Caroline Goss, and his sisters, Charlotte (Sam) Mathis of Baker County, GA and Claire Phelps of Albany, GA.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mark to the Family Life Enhancement Fund c/o The First United Methodist Church of Albany, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA, 31701.
