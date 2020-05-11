Mark Martin

Mark Allen Martin, 70, of Terrell County, GA, died May 9, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Mark was a native of Carbondale, IL and born to the late Bill James Martin and Delores June Chamness Martin. He and his family moved to Lee County, GA while he was in his teens. He graduated from Lee County High School and immediately joined the United States Marine Corps serving during Vietnam. After his service, Mark was employed with the Lee County Correctional Facility.
Mark lived in South Carolina and Alabama. He served as Assistant Warden at the Women's Correctional Institution in Milledgeville, GA, was employed with BP Amoco in Greenville, SC and loved the time that he spent as the Dog Handler at Longridge Farm in Sterrett, AL. Mark moved back to this area in 2000 and settled in Terrell County. He enjoyed working for Larron Copeland, owner of Showtime Plantation and loved going to Field Trials. Mark was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, a Shriner and was a member of the Baconton United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne Hartman Martin of Terrell County, two children, Justin (Amy) Martin and Chanda (Adam) Sartain all of Anderson, SC, two step-children, Adam (Melissa) Bridges of Hahira, GA and Jennifer (Adam) Shelton of Petaluma, CA, a brother, Keith "Dog" Martin of Albany, GA, a sister, Diane Martin of Anderson, SC and four grandchildren, Blake Martin, Kinlee Martin, Asher Sartain and Sadie Jane Sartain and two step-grandchildren, Kane Bridges and Lyla Bridges.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held on their property at a later date.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mark to St. Jude's Hospital for Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
