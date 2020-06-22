Marla Sue Griner, 66, of Camilla died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her residence in Camilla. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 24 at First Baptist Church in Camilla (social distancing guidelines will be followed) with interment in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Born May 28, 1954 in Glasgow, KY, Mrs. Griner was the daughter of David Pickett Condrey, Sr. and Sue Fussell Condrey. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Camilla and retired from P & C Bank. Survivors include her husband, Ivey W. Griner, Sr. of Camilla; one daughter, Leann Griner Hurst (Tony) of Pelham; two sons, Ivey W. Griner, Jr. (Amelia) of Camilla and David Austin Griner, Sr. (Ashley) of Camilla; her parents, Pickett and Sue Condrey of Camilla; a brother, David Pickett Condrey, Jr. of Clanton, AL; eight grandchildren, Caleb Griner, Ty Griner, Abby Griner, Callee Hurst, Austin Griner, Aldyn Griner, Griner Hurst, and Shelby Hurst; and several nieces and nephews. Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.

